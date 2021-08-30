Condolences to President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The passing of this remarkable and talented person is an immense and irreparable loss. It is hard to overestimate his personal contribution to the development of high performance sport and the promotion of the Olympic ideals and values all over the world.

We will remember Jacques Rogge forever as a kind friend of Russia, who, in particular, helped us prepare and hold the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games.”

The President of Russia asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the family and friends of the deceased.

