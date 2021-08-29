Greetings to Russian coal industry workers and veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“This professional holiday was established as a sign of the immense and sincere respect to the people working in the coal industry and their selfless hard work. Miners have always been distinguished by special personal and human qualities, such as endurance, courage, perseverance and mutual assistance. You are rightly proud of your affiliation with the close-knit miners’ brotherhood and, of course, with the considerable contribution that the coal industry makes to the strengthening of the country’s industrial and economic potential as well as to the socio-economic development of the Russian regions.

I am quite sure that you will continue working conscientiously to achieve an excellent level of production for the benefit of our Fatherland and our people.”

MIL OSI