Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia discussed pressing issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in the context of impelenting the agreements formalised in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties agreed on further contacts at various levels.

MIL OSI