Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the tragic consequences of the explosion in Zhambyl Region.

The President of Russia asked to express his sympathy and support to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

