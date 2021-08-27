Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 17 September 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for several companies.
Ordinary shares of PJSC “Rosseti” will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of IPJSC “En+ Group” as well as depository receipts of UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC will be added to the Watch list of additions, while ordinary shares of PJSC “LSR Group” will be included into the Watch list of deletions.Depository receipts of UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, admitted to trading for the first time, will complement the Broad Market Index, at the same time PJSC “TGC-2” (ordinary shares) will be removed from the Index.The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts) and exclusion of depository receipts of X5 Retail Group N.V.The SMID Index will be modified by depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC being added to the constituent list of the Index. The ordinary shares of PJSC “Pharmacy Chain 36.6” will no longer compose the Index.Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will classify UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC by economy sector resulting in addition of securities of the issuer to the corresponding sectorial indices: The Consumer Index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
Code
Name
New free-float
BELU
PJSC “Beluga Group”, Ordinary shares
29%
CBOM
PJSC “CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW”, Ordinary shares
21%
DSKY
PJSC “Detsky mir”, Ordinary shares
69%
ENPG
IPJSC “EN+ GROUP”, Ordinary shares
13%
ETLN
ETALON GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
53%
FIXP
Fix Price Group Ltd, depository receipts of foreign issuer
28%
GEMC
UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
44%
EM44
UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
44%
HHRU
HeadHunter Group PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
59%
HMSG
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
17%
LIFE
PJSC “Pharmsynthez”, Ordinary shares
43%
NAUK
PJSC “NPO Nauka” Ordinary shares
16%
OZON
Ozon Holdings PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
27%
SELGP
PJSC “Seligdar”, Preferred shares
17%