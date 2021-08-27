Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 17 September 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for several companies.

Ordinary shares of PJSC “Rosseti” will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of IPJSC “En+ Group” as well as depository receipts of UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC will be added to the Watch list of additions, while ordinary shares of PJSC “LSR Group” will be included into the Watch list of deletions.Depository receipts of UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, admitted to trading for the first time, will complement the Broad Market Index, at the same time PJSC “TGC-2” (ordinary shares) will be removed from the Index.The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts) and exclusion of depository receipts of X5 Retail Group N.V.The SMID Index will be modified by depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC being added to the constituent list of the Index. The ordinary shares of PJSC “Pharmacy Chain 36.6” will no longer compose the Index.Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will classify UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC by economy sector resulting in addition of securities of the issuer to the corresponding sectorial indices: The Consumer Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

Code

Name

New free-float

BELU

PJSC “Beluga Group”, Ordinary shares

29%

CBOM

PJSC “CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW”, Ordinary shares

21%

DSKY

PJSC “Detsky mir”, Ordinary shares

69%

ENPG

IPJSC “EN+ GROUP”, Ordinary shares

13%

ETLN

ETALON GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer

53%

FIXP

Fix Price Group Ltd, depository receipts of foreign issuer

28%

GEMC

UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer

44%

EM44

UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer

44%

HHRU

HeadHunter Group PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer

59%

HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer

17%

LIFE

PJSC “Pharmsynthez”, Ordinary shares

43%

NAUK

PJSC “NPO Nauka” Ordinary shares

16%

OZON

Ozon Holdings PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer

27%

SELGP

PJSC “Seligdar”, Preferred shares

17%

MIL OSI