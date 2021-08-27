Source: Republic of Poland in English

President: I condemn in strongest terms the heinous attacks at Kabul airport

Thursday, 26 August 2021

President: I condemn in strongest terms the heinous attacks at Kabul airport

I condemn in strongest terms the heinous attacks at Kabul airport that resulted in dozens of casualties, including US army soldiers, our Allies. My prayers go to the families of those affected by this act of cowardice. Poland stands with our US and Afghani friends – President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) August 26, 2021

