Greetings on 5th International Boxing Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This spectacular and fascinating type of martial arts enjoys well-deserved popularity in Russia. It demands endurance and immaculate training of course, but also fosters strong will, hardens one’s character and teaches us to always move ahead and to win.

I am sure that both professionals and sports fans will enjoy the rich and exciting Boxing Day programme, which will promote physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.”

MIL OSI