Public Services portal launches Life Situations: Financial Fraud section

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Life Situations: Financial Fraud section appeared on the Public Services portal. The project was implemented by the Ministry of Finance of Russia, the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Digital Development with the support of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Finance and autonomous non-profit organisation Dialog.

The service allows visitors to learn about financial security rules in the online environment, get practical advice on how to counter telephone and cyber fraudsters. It also describes how financial pyramids and fraudulent schemes in the investment market operate on the Internet.

‘Integration of the section on countering financial fraudsters into the ecosystem of Public Services is a step towards changing the principles of enhancing financial literacy’, says Mikhail Kotyukov, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation. ‘Theory and real life should not be separated. Nearly two-thirds of unauthorised account transactions represent fraudulent means of social engineering. Taken by surprise people actually give money to criminals with their own hands. The section on financial fraud on the Public Services portal will enhance the effectiveness of communications with people, making it possible to warn them in time and give appropriate financial advice at the right place and time. We will continue to develop this resource with all interested parties, supplementing it with relevant information and services.’

‘Never being idle, attackers are constantly using new scenarios for their fraudulent schemes, intricately supplementing their legends with up-to-date information,’ noted German Zubarev, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia. ‘It is therefore crucial that citizens are enabled to promptly receive information in a convenient format about ways to resist fraud. Since ever growing number of people use public services, we expect that the new section will be useful and in high demand. Without enhancing financial literacy, all efforts of the state to counter wrongdoers abusing citizens’ trustfulness will not yield expected positive results.’

Preview photo: Vladimir Badaev / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI