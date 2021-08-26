Instructions on socioeconomic development of North Ossetia-Alania

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Instructions issued to the Government of the Russian Federation, together with the executive bodies of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, refer to including into the Tourism and the Hospitality Industry national project of preparation of a master plan for creating a tourism cluster in the Republic, establishing rehabilitation centres specialising in pulmonary and other diseases, as well as providing funding for facilities designed to promote Beslan’s socioeconomic development. The instructions also refer to presenting proposals on additional support measures for agriculture development in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, including projects for growing fruit and vegetables and developing the aquaculture sector. These instructions also call for the preparation of comprehensive development projects for Vladikavkaz, in particular, the proactive development of industrial sites that are currently not being used according to their designated purpose.

Together with the executive bodies of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, as well as State Development Corporation VEB.RF, the Government of the Russian Federation has been instructed to explore ways in which VEB.RF can contribute to financing industrial, infrastructure and export promotion projects in the Republic, with an emphasis on creating incentives for using the existing infrastructure, primarily industrial sites.

Together with the executive bodies of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, as well as the State Corporation for Assistance to Development Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Products Rostec, the Government of the Russian Federation has been instructed to explore avenues for developing the Republic’s processing industry enterprises, including the ones producing dual-use goods.

The Finance Ministry and the Treasury of Russia have been instructed to provide methodological support for creating a modern, automated information system for managing state and municipal procurement for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

MIL OSI