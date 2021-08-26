Greetings to participants and guests of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads:

”Dear friends,

I warmly welcome you to the 6th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok – the Forum’s traditional host city.

Over the years, the Forum has built its international reputation as a platform to foster multilateral cooperation and strengthen business relations between Russian and the Asia-Pacific business communities. The Forum continues to serve as a venue for leading Russian and international entrepreneurs, government representatives, thought and media leaders as well as NGOs to convene in person, discuss and deliberate the most pressing issues on the regional and global agenda, share experiences and best practices as well as instigate and implement vital joint projects and initiatives.

This year’s Forum is held under the theme “The Opportunities for the Far East in a World under Transformation”. The programme will focus on the prospects for a dynamic region, possessing enormous and truly unique potential. I am confident that participants will have the opportunity to explore and discuss the most effective means for improving the regional investment climate as well as accelerate the development of regional transport, energy, industrial, and tourism infrastructure – all the while remaining cognisant of sound environmental sustainability and ecological standards. Moreover, I believe that the Forum participants can greatly contribute to the major collective efforts needed to confront and overcome the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I wish you all the best and a successful and productive Forum.“

