Meeting of State Council Presidium

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

The topic of today’s meeting of the State Council Presidium, held just before the start of the new school year, is the Russian regions’ priorities with regard to school education.

Indeed, each level of government has its own legislatively documented responsibilities, authority and competencies. But we all understand that education, its development and improvement are part of the national agenda and are among the key state priorities. They are extremely important for our entire society, for every family, every person.

Without the availability of modern, high-quality and affordable education in all regions of the country, it is impossible to achieve development. What we need most is to ensure justice, equal starting opportunities for each child to reveal their talents, and contribute to their future success, professionally as well as generally, later in life.

In this regard, I would like to point out a few things right at the start and I think they are of the essence. I have just spoken – I will say more about this – I have met with representatives of the education sphere, including schoolchildren, with people who deal with these issues from academic platforms. Many of them are offended by the word and term “service.” I have already expressed my attitude on this matter, but if referring to a teacher’s work as a “service” sounds dismissive and people think that this cheapens the effort they make and invalidates its high social significance, let us consider adjusting the legislation to avoid using this word with reference to a teacher’s highly important work, limiting it to budgetary and financial documents.

A teacher does not only provide students with knowledge; a teacher also has a tremendous influence on their personal development, on their mindset and value system. This was something I heard again, explicitly enough, during today’s meeting with teachers, parents, and graduates.

The participants in that meeting raised many questions, and everyone mentioned the idea of the importance of the teacher’s profession and the multi-faceted nature of their work, the importance of schools as centres of education, including for the development of the potential of Russian regions and municipalities.

I would like to repeat once again – we need to strive to ensure the best conditions in all schools across Russia for revealing children’s abilities and talents and helping them grow spiritually and physically.

To be continued.

MIL OSI