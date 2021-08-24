Telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

While exchanging opinions on Afghanistan, the parties noted the importance of concerted efforts, which would help establish peace and stability in the country and ensure security in the region in general. They expressed their determination to increase cooperation in opposing the spread of terrorist ideology and the drugs threat emanating from Afghan territory. They agreed to establish a two-way channel for permanent consultations on this issue.

The parties also touched on a number of aspects concerning the further development of Russian-Indian special privileged partnership relations, in trade and the economy among other areas.

Narendra Modi conveyed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the assistance provided in combatting the spread of the coronavirus, including supplies of Russian vaccines and their production in India as well as the delivery of necessary medicines and medical equipment.

They discussed the schedule of future contacts at various levels.

