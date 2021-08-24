On August 25, Vladimir Putin will hold State Council Presidium meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

A meeting of the State Council Presidium will take place on August 25, via videoconference. On the eve of the new academic year, the discussion will focus on a complex of measures and proposals to improve the quality of general education in the Russian regions, including the training and further education of teachers, the development of a unified digital educational environment, and implementation of programmes to repair school buildings and purchase equipment.

Ahead of the meeting of the State Council Presidium, President of Russia Vladimir Putin will have a separate meeting, also via videoconference, with school and university teachers, students, school graduates and pupils.

