Executive order on one-time monetary benefit to pension recipients

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to provide social support to retired citizens, the President ordered a lump sum payment of 10,000 rubles to all persons permanently residing in Russia and receiving pensions paid by the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation using allocations from the federal budget.

The payment as well as the costs involved in delivering it shall be covered by the federal budget.

Corresponding instructions have been given to the Government of the Russian Federation and the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation.

