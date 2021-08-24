Executive Order on one-time monetary benefit for several categories of pension recipients

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As a measure of social support for several categories of pension recipients, the President ordered the payment of a one-time benefit of 10,000 rubles to citizens who permanently reside in Russia and receive a pension under to Russian Law No. 4468-I, dated 12 February 1993, On Pension Provision for Persons Who Served in the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, the State Firefighting Service, Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance Control Agencies, Penitentiary Facilities and Agencies, the Russian National Guard, Court Bailiff Services, and Their Families.

The one-time monetary benefits and associated costs shall be funded by the federal budget.

The Government of the Russian Federation has been issued respective instructions.

