President of Estonia: Moldova now has the best opportunity in 30 years to shape its own destiny

23.08.2021

“Thanks in large part to you, Moldova now has the best opportunity in 30 years to shape its own destiny and success story. Such an opening does not arise often, so use this window of opportunity purposefully, “said President Kersti Kaljulaid during a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kiev today. “You have chosen a good path starting from building the rule of law, because a state with a proper legal system attracts much more investments, which in turn helps to raise the living standard and well-being of the population,” the Estonian Head of State said.

“Building the rule of law, guaranteeing fundamental freedoms and carrying out reforms are first and foremost in the interests of the Moldovan people, but the more closely you are linked to the European Union’s economic and value space, the more likely you are to join the European Union in the future. Estonia is happy to share our experience in carrying out reforms and building a legal space that supports freedoms,” the Head of State added.

Moldova is one of the main target countries for Estonian development cooperation. Estonia supports Moldova in developing democracy and strengthening good governance, supporting entrepreneurship in rural areas and promoting education. President Kaljulaid confirmed that Estonia will continue to support Moldova in all these areas and, in addition, now in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the meeting also security in the region and opportunities for co-operation in the digital field were discussed.

