On August 24, Vladimir Putin will speak at United Russia party congress

President of Russia

The President of Russia will speak at the United Russia party congress, whose second stage will take place on August 24 in Moscow.

Over 400 delegates participating in the conference will adopt the party programme in light of the upcoming elections to the State Duma, which will take place on September 19 on the single voting day.

At the first stage of the congress on June 19, Vladimir Putin outlined the key areas of activity of the largest parliamentary party for the next several years.

The delegates have approved a list of candidates from the party for the upcoming elections for federal and single-seat electoral districts, and adopted the key provisions of the party’s platform.

The policy documents adopted by the congress participants have been discussed in the regions and adjusted with due account of proposals from the public and the expert community to develop a unified party programme.

