On August 23, Vladimir Putin will attend Army 2021 forum opening ceremony and will meet with King Adbullah II of Jordan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On August 23, Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the Army 2021 international military technical forum and the International Army Games 2021 at the Russian Armed Forces military patriotic park Patriot.

As part of the forum, the President will give the command via videoconference to lay the keels of combat ships for the navy at Russia’s leading shipbuilding enterprises: Sevmash in Severodvinsk, the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg and the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. In addition, the President will visit Avangard, the first training and resource centre of patriotic education.

On the same day Vladimir Putin will meet at the forum with King Adbullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan who will be making a working visit to Russia.

They plan to discuss the state and the prospects of Russian-Jordanian cooperation in politics, the economy, military-technical and other areas, as well as current issues of the regional agenda.

MIL OSI