On August 23, the President will attend CSTO Collective Security Council extraordinary meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On August 23, Vladimir Putin will attend an extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which will be chaired by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, via videoconference.

The issues to be discussed include the safeguarding of the security of the Organisation member states in view of the developments in Afghanistan, as well as effective joint responses to possible trans-border challenges and threats.

MIL OSI