Vladimir Putin attended a ceremony to raise Russia’s National Flag held in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.

The hoisting of the white-blue-red banner atop the flagstaff near the Victory monument was accompanied by Mikhail Glinka’s Slavsya [Glory], performed by the Presidential orchestra, and followed by the Russian national anthem.

Russian National Flag Day has been celebrated every August 22 since 1994.

