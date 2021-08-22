President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Ukraine

Source: President of Estonia

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Ukraine until Tuesday, where she will participate in the Crimean Platform Summit, participate in the 30th anniversary celebrations of Ukraine independence, and meet with the Heads of State of Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

„Supporting partially occupied Ukraine is in the interests of the security of Estonia and the whole European Union. The Crimean platform enables us to keep the illegal annexation, increasing Russian military presence and lack of elementary freedoms under international scrutiny,” the Foreign Policy Advisor to President Kaljulaid, Lauri Kuusing said. He added that we need strategic patience like many Western countries had in the case of Estonia for 50 years.

Today President Kaljulaid meets the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Ukrainian security, economic cooperation and the relations of Ukraine and the European Union.

Tomorrow morning the Estonian Head of State meets with her colleague from Moldova, Maia Sandu to discuss development cooperation and the relations of Moldova and European Union. Afterwards President Kaljulaid will participate in the first Crimean Platform Summit. The Crimean Platform is an international mechanism intended for ending the occupation of Crimea, which was initiated by President Zelensky in the Fall of 2020. The Presidents of Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Moldova and Slovenia; Speaker of the Parliament of Switzerland, Prime Ministers of Croatia, Sweden and Romania and many foreign ministers of different countries will also participate in the summit.

In the afternoon the Presidents of the Baltic States and Poland will meet in Kyiv to discuss the situation on the European Union border with Belarus.

On Tuesday President Kaljulaid will participate in the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence.

The Estonian Head of State will return to Estonia on Tuesday evening.

