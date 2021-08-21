Gala concert on the occasion of Nizhny Novgorod’s 800th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Greetings, friends, residents of Nizhny Novgorod and guests of this great city!

I sincerely, from my heart congratulate you on the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod. I congratulate all those who were born and grew up here, those whose lives, studies, achievements, first love and the warmest family memories are connected with this wonderful city, those who feel a special respect for it and admire its grandeur and beauty, and the awe-inspiring Volga landscapes.

Nizhny, as it has been called warmly since the old times, keeps the key to understanding our people’s generous soul, faith and unbending will, its striving for creating and cooperating. The cultural code, national identity, the might and the calibre of the Russian people are all condensed here.

They are represented by the old churches, the sacred spiritual places, modern art centres, the Kremlin, which has never surrendered to the enemy, the modern industrial plants, the Oka and Volga rivers, the ancient trade routes and the motorways connecting all of Eurasia. As Ilya Repin made a good point once, Nizhny is a city “majestically enthroned over the entire east of Russia.”

People of tremendous inner strength have always lived here. At all times, Nizhny Novgorod residents stood up to defend our Fatherland and felt their connection to our common great and glorious destiny.

It was like that both in the late 14th century, when Nizhny Novgorod lands played a crucial role in strengthening a unified state, in gathering the historical Russian lands, as well as in the early 17th century, when Nizhny Novgorod residents, acting together, united and led by Minin and Pozharsky, did everything in their power to put an end to the Time of Troubles and recover the country’s sovereignty.

I know that the city’s residents are not just proud of their ancestors’ feat. It is an example for all of you, and we can see that. It is no accident that in the current difficult times so many people in Nizhny Novgorod and across the region are actively involved in the volunteer movement, helping those in need. They feel a responsibility for those around them, for their native land, and for entire Russia.

Patriotism, civil engagement and bravery run in the blood of the city’s residents, as do diligence, business sagacity, entrepreneurship, engineering and science talents.

As you know, mechanic Kulibin and mathematician Lobachevsky were born here; there was bustling trade here at the famous fair, one of Europe’s largest trade venues of the time, whereas Sormovo factories and the launch of the first open-hearth furnace came to symbolise Russia’s massive industrialisation of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Nizhny Novgorod was known as Gorky during the Great Patriotic War. However, its residents’ nature remained the same as that of their ancestors. The city residents displayed heroism not only on the frontlines but also on the home front as they produced, under enemy shells, everything the army and the navy needed. Therefore, Nizhny Novgorod was rightly given the title The City of Labour Valour.

During the Soviet time, our economic and defence capabilities, unique technology of the peaceful atom and the nuclear shield of our country were created here in the city’s enterprises, both historical and those built from scratch, and in research institutes.

Friends,

Nizhny Novgorod is a blend of old time and modern age. Actually, history is always made through development, through people’s talents, dedication and daring.

Now, in the 21st century, Nizhny is one of the country’s key industrial and technological centres which has concentrated both traditional and the most cutting-edge industries and where an international IT cluster is emerging as well as a research and education centre of the world-class level, where new materials, quantum and digital technologies, and smart transport systems are being designed and solutions are being sought for healthcare and environmental protection.

The living environment must meet the demands of future tasks as well. It should be comfortable, modern, opening broad opportunities for initiatives in technology, business, the arts and civic initiatives.

The region’s authorities – and I have just discussed this with the Governor – have far-reaching plans for the city’s development. They include, first of all, a creation of a modern public space in Strelka, building an ice palace, turning the vacant land in the city’s centre into a quarter of high technologies, where over 10,000 high-tech jobs will be created (and those 10,000 will be just a start, a beginning), and a university campus. I am sure that all these facilities will be erected by using advanced materials and architectural and digital solutions.

To be continued.

MIL OSI