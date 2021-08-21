6 more political prisoners convicted over “riots” in Brest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On August 20, the Maskoŭski District Court of Brest announced a verdict in the case of “mass disorders” that allegedly took place on August 10, 2020. This was the sixth group of defendants convicted over the same events.

Judge Ina Klyshpach found the six men, all of them political prisoners, guilty under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code and sentenced them to various terms of imprisonment in a medium-security penal colony:

Uladzimir Kobrynets – 4 years;

Andrei Kandrasiuk – 4 years;

Artur Amirau – 3 ½ years;

Mikalai Maliuta – 3 years;

Raman Paulenka – 3 years;

Vadzim Chapialevich – 3 years.

Earlier, these terms were requested by the prosecutors.

During the trial, Andrei Kandrasiuk said that he was beaten after his arrest. Uladzimir Kobrynets spent 24 hours in a gym at a police department, after he asked to call an ambulance for a man with a rubber bullet in his abdomen.

MIL OSI