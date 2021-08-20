Risk parameters for new futures on Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for new PIKK futures on Derivatives market starting from August 23, 2021:
Market risk rates and concentration limits:
Underlying
Market risk rates
Concentration limits
MinPrice
MR1
MR2
MR3
LK1
LK2
PIKK
50%
75%
95%
39 385
196 925
1
Interest risk rates and risk rates to implied volatility:
Underlying
T(m)
IR
VR
VVR
PIKK
1
0.1
0.2866
0.9431
PIKK
10
0.1
0.2866
0.7542
PIKK
30
0.1
0.2866
0.3344
PIKK
90
0.07
0.2108
0.2459
PIKK
180
0.06
0.1939
0.2262
PIKK
270
0.04
0.1855
0.2164
PIKK
365
0.03
0.1770
0.2065
PIKK
1095
0.03
0.1349
0.1573
Other static parameters:
Underlying
RangeFut for all futures
RangeCS for all calendar spreads
MDRule for all futures
MRaddonUpfor all futures
MRaddonDownfor all futures
PIKK
0.5
0.9
Y
0
0
Underlying
Num
included in aninter-month spread
PIKK
All futures
N
Underlying
VolatNum
M
MDtimeIcl
MDtimeEcl
freq
count
Spread
AutoShiftNumMR
AutoShiftNumMREvg
Window_size
SOMC
PIKK
3
10
3
8
5
12
0.2
10
0
0.5
0.1
Underlying
AutoShiftNumIR
AutoShiftNumIREvg
FutMonRange
BoundsWdn
CSMonRange
FutMonTimeDay
FutMonTimeEvg
CSMonTimeDay
CSMonTimeEvg
FutMonNum
CSMonNum
FutShift
CSShift
PIKK
10
0
0.2
Y
0.05
180
900
180
`900
1
2
0.25
0.45
Underlying
NegativePrices
AllFirstPriority
StepNum
OptionModel
PIKK
N
N
1
Black’s Model
Underlying
Number of settlement periods before the futures expiration for its exclusion from the inter-month spread
PIKK
0
Stress collateral scenarios
Underlying
Scen_UP
Scen_DOWN
PIKK
12%
12%