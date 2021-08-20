Risk parameters for new futures on Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for new PIKK futures on Derivatives market starting from August 23, 2021:

Market risk rates and concentration limits:

Underlying

Market risk rates

Concentration limits

MinPrice

MR1

MR2

MR3

LK1

LK2

PIKK

50%

75%

95%

39 385

196 925

1

Interest risk rates and risk rates to implied volatility:

Underlying

T(m)

IR

VR

VVR

PIKK

1

0.1

0.2866

0.9431

PIKK

10

0.1

0.2866

0.7542

PIKK

30

0.1

0.2866

0.3344

PIKK

90

0.07

0.2108

0.2459

PIKK

180

0.06

0.1939

0.2262

PIKK

270

0.04

0.1855

0.2164

PIKK

365

0.03

0.1770

0.2065

PIKK

1095

0.03

0.1349

0.1573

Other static parameters:

Underlying

RangeFut for all futures

RangeCS for all calendar spreads

MDRule for all futures

MRaddonUpfor all futures

MRaddonDownfor all futures

PIKK

0.5

0.9

Y

0

0

Underlying

Num

included in aninter-month spread

PIKK

All futures

N

Underlying

VolatNum

M

MDtimeIcl

MDtimeEcl

freq

count

Spread

AutoShiftNumMR

AutoShiftNumMREvg

Window_size

SOMC

PIKK

3

10

3

8

5

12

0.2

10

0

0.5

0.1

Underlying

AutoShiftNumIR

AutoShiftNumIREvg

FutMonRange

BoundsWdn

CSMonRange

FutMonTimeDay

FutMonTimeEvg

CSMonTimeDay

CSMonTimeEvg

FutMonNum

CSMonNum

FutShift

CSShift

PIKK

10

0

0.2

Y

0.05

180

900

180

`900

1

2

0.25

0.45

Underlying

NegativePrices

AllFirstPriority

StepNum

OptionModel

PIKK

N

N

1

Black’s Model

Underlying

Number of settlement periods before the futures expiration for its exclusion from the inter-month spread

PIKK

0

Stress collateral scenarios

Underlying

Scen_UP

Scen_DOWN

PIKK

12%

12%

