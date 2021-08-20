On August 21 Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On August 21, Vladimir Putin will meet with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Moscow.

It is expected that the presidents will discuss key issues concerning the development of Russian-Kazakhstani relations of strategic partnership and alliance as well as a number of topical matters on the regional agenda, in particular taking into consideration developments in Afghanistan.

MIL OSI