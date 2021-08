Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On this day, the President will view the results of the largest reconstruction works at the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin in 50 years. The President will also visit the Switzerland Recreation Park to inspect the huge improvements there, and also watch the “Beginning of the New” gala show.

During his working trip to the Volga Federal District Vladimir Putin will meet with Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin.

