Meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

Beginning of Russian-German talks in restricted format

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Madam Federal Chancellor, colleagues,

We are delighted to welcome you to the Kremlin. I think we last met more than a year ago at a conference on Libya, which was organised in Berlin on your initiative. Actually, thanks to that conference, good progress has been made on this track. We will talk about it later.

Right now, I would like to note that the Federal Republic of Germany remains one of Russia’s main partners, both in Europe and in the world, and your efforts as Federal Chancellor over the past 16 years have greatly contributed to this.

At the country level, Germany is our second trade and economic partner after China. Despite the serious recession in 2020, we have by now achieved an almost twofold increase in trade in the first six months of 2021. All joint formats are up and running, including various groups and forums. The Year of Germany is underway in Russia, a year associated with economic growth. We have kept constantly in touch by telephone.

We have many issues that require a discussion in a personal format. So I am sure that this will not only be a farewell visit, given your decision not to run for another term as Federal Chancellor, but also a visit filled with serious, down-to-business content.

Welcome.

