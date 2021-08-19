Video address on the opening of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

I am sincerely happy to welcome you, participants and guests of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, here in Moscow, Russia.

Our country is hosting such a tournament for the first time, and we hope it will be a solid debut. Russia has great experience in hosting major sports tournaments, including the very best one – according to the athletes, fans and FIFA itself – the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

As a responsible member of the global football family, we are interested in the development of sports and committed to creating the necessary conditions for the upcoming event.

We very much appreciate FIFA’s decision to give Russia the opportunity to host the prestigious competition, as well as Mr Infantino’s personal attitude. He recently said that the Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow is going to be unforgettable.

This confidence falls in exactly with the sentiments of Russia and its citizens, who love dynamic and exciting beach soccer and are proud of the successes of the Russian national team.

It is in our national character to welcome guests with hospitality and kindness. I am sure that the Russian capital will create spectacular and fond memories for the tournament participants and guests.

As for the matches, we have taken the greatest possible care in preparing them. In addition to the traditional security measures, we have paid special attention to protecting the health of players and spectators and to minimising the risks related to the pandemic. Special measures will be in place at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium, the venue of the tournament. I want to ask everyone visiting the event to follow these mandatory measures.

All of us know the importance of sports, including during this period of global hardships. The influence of sports on the quality of life and the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between countries and peoples is huge, and regardless of the circumstances, sports should develop, and its accessibility should improve.

It is in our common interests to create efficient and fair mechanisms of international partnership that will help us face the challenges of today. They are necessary to hold global sports events that have always brought people together, uniting them by positive, creative values and multiplying the number of those who choose an active lifestyle for themselves and their children.

I am sure that the Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow will help to reach these goals.

I wish all of you good health, all the best, and success in your upcoming matches. Let the strongest team win in this fair and spectacular competition!

