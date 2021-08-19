Press Club members released after 8 months in detention

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Four members of Press Club Belarus, founder and chairperson Yuliya Slutskaya, her son Piotr Slutski, financial director Siarhei Alsheuski and program director Ala Sharko, have been released after spending eight months in pre-trial detention, nashaniva.com said.

Two more employees, Kseniya Lutskina, and Dzianis Sakalouski, remain behind bars.

All of them were arrested on December 22, 2020 and later charged with tax evasion.

The country’s leading human rights organizations condemned the charges as politically motivated. The arrested members of Press Club Belarus were listed as political prisoners.

