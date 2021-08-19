Greetings on opening of New Wave international contest for young pop singers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over recent times, this wonderful project has turned into a large-scale international festival and a true celebration of popular music culture. The contest attracts talented, active and ambitious young people from various countries, serves their creative development and shows popular music trends to the audiences.

I am confident that the New Wave contest will continue to discover new names and stars as well as unite people around the eternal values of creation, art, and mutual respect, and the hospitality of Sochi residents and the cordiality of the audiences, like in previous years, will help the current contestants to perform brilliantly and in a dignified way.”

MIL OSI