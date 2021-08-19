CMTPLI without technical inspection: new rules

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

No proof of technical inspection of a motor vehicle should be presented for purchasing a compulsory motor third-party liability insurance (CMTPLI) policy. These amendments to the CMTPLI rules have been registered by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

From now on, vehicle owners will be able to terminate or amend their CMTPLI agreements, including with a partial refund of their insurance premium, remotely. This is set out in the new CMTPLI information exchange procedure. Among other important amendments, the ban was lifted on the entering into force of electronic CMTPLI agreements on the date of its conclusion.

The amendments to the Bank of Russia regulations are to come into effect on 29 August.

Preview photo: Dmitry Serebryakov / TASS

