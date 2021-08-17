Number of unit investment funds’ clients increases by almost 25% in Q2

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The number of individuals — unit holders increased by almost a quarter in 2021 Q2 to exceed 4.5 million.

Exchange-traded funds once again became leaders in terms of the growth of the number of clients — they accounted for more than 80% of 865,000 new investors. At the same time, the net inflow of funds to unit investment funds (UIFs) slowed down in quarterly terms. This is largely due to the effect of a high base: early this year, the inflow was close to a record high. Investments in interval unit investment funds (IUIFs) increased significantly — almost three times compared to the previous period.

Read about other trends in the market in the Review of Key Indicators of Unit Investment Funds and Joint-stock Investment Funds for 2021 Q2.

Preview photo: Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

