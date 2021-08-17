Instructions following meeting on floods and wildfires in Russian regions and progress of relief efforts

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The instructions to the Government of the Russian Federation concern, in particular, the amount of federal funds allocated to finance the procedures for forest fire prevention that have been made the responsibility of regional governments, and an increase in the number of paraborne service employees of the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) in the Far Eastern Federal District.

The Government has been instructed to make a number of amendments to legislative acts concerning subsidies to Russian regions for financing the maintenance and operation of hydraulic structures that protect the population and land from the negative impact of water, as well as the lessees’ liability for failure to meet their obligations to join wildfire fighting in the forest areas they lease.

The Government was also instructed to earmark additional funds in the draft federal budget for 2022 and for the planning period of 2023 and 2024 for measures to protect the population and land from the negative impact of water and to create a mechanism for providing support to residents who have lost their homes as a result of repeated disasters.

The Government has been instructed to team up with the Emergencies Ministry and regional government bodies to set up permanent regional emergency prevention and control and fire safety centres.

The Government together with regional government bodies have been instructed to consider the possibility of stocking kits for building prefabricated houses at Rosrezerv warehouses and other warehouses located in high risk regions with regard to major natural disasters; to take steps aimed at increasing the number of staff involved in forest protection (including forest patrols); and to organise an inventory of forest areas and a record of their boundaries on the Unified State Register of Real Estate Property.

Separate instructions have been given to the Government of the Russian Federation together with the governments of the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Amur Region and the Khabarovsk Territory.

Recommendations given to the state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation have to do with restrictions and prohibitions on economic and other activities within the boundaries of flood and flash flood zones, bringing the state forest register in line with the Unified State Register of Real Estate Property with regard to information about the boundaries of localities adjacent to forest divisions, and the boundaries of forest villages, as well as the implementation of fire safety precautions in such villages in accordance with the requirements established by law.

