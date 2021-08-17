Instructions following meeting on flash flood and wildfire relief efforts

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The instructions issued to the Government of the Russian Federation relate to streamlining procedures for paying out monetary benefits to individuals affected by natural disasters.

In addition to this, the Government received instructions on increasing the contribution from the federal budget to the co-financing of efforts to restore communications, social, utilities, energy and transport infrastructure, and administrative buildings damaged or destroyed by natural disasters in the Trans-Baikal Territory and other regions with low fiscal capacity, as well as granting short-term budget loans for carrying out these works and swiftly paying out disaster relief compensation to individuals.

Together with the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief, the Government received instructions on procedures for making use of the Ministry’s staff and equipment for fighting wildfires.

Jointly with the heads of the Russian regions, the Government has been instructed to provide for the adoption of detailed municipal-level schedules setting out initiatives to restore infrastructure, housing, offering additional support to agricultural producers, paying out monetary benefits to individuals, providing additional medical assistance, while ensuring adequate funding for these initiatives. Another instruction has to do with ensuring that general education facilities start the academic school year on time.

Together with the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Government of the Russian Federation received specific instructions regarding Bes-Kyuel, the village that has been worst affected by wildfires.

Along with the regional executive bodies, the Government of the Russian Federation has been tasked with drafting proposals to improve laws restricting new housing construction or carrying out major repairs in areas prone to flooding, as well as to introduce mandatory property insurance for individuals living in these places.

