Annual growth of SME loan portfolio in June reaches its highest level since early 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In June 2021, the portfolio of bank loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expanded by 404 billion rubles to total 6.8 trillion rubles as of 1 July 2021. The annual growth rate of the loan portfolio hit its highest level since January 2021, exceeding 32%.

Loans issued to SMEs amounted to 1 trillion rubles.

Average weighted interest rates on ruble loans equalled 8.36% per annum on loans extended for up to one year and 8.52% per annum — on long-term loans.

Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

