Meeting of State Council Commission on Transport

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting participants discussed two main issues: inclusion in licensing agreements of an obligation to confirm the possibility of transporting the necessary amounts of minerals to various destinations and regulating contractual and fee-based relations pertaining to other railway lines adjoining general-purpose railway lines.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, representatives of regional and relevant federal authorities as well as business representatives.

The participants discussed proposals on synchronising the development of relevant transport infrastructure and the issuance of license agreements on mineral production, as well as proposals on additional regulation of relations pertaining to general-purpose railway lines being adjoined to other railway lines.

It was recommended that the Ministry of Transport thoroughly review the proposals and submit them for the approval of federal executive bodies and representatives of regional authorities, business associations and major shipping companies, and subsequently present them to the Commission’s secretariat.

