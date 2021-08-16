Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of July 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/07/2020
01/10/2020
01/01/2021
01/04/2021
01/07/2021
Net foreign assets
9.4
13.3
17.1
13.0
26.6
Claims on nonresidents
45.7
47.6
43.6
59.0
64.2
Foreign currency
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
45.7
47.6
43.6
59.0
64.2
Liabilities to nonresidents
36.3
34.3
26.5
46.0
37.6
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
3.7
4.3
4.4
4.1
3.9
Other
32.6
30.0
22.1
41.9
33.7
Net claims on general government
1,234.3
1,264.3
1,267.6
1,300.5
1,306.9
Claims on general government
1,319.7
1,414.7
1,319.6
1,335.9
1,344.6
Securities other than shares
1,319.7
1,414.7
1,319.6
1,335.9
1,344.6
Other loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
85.4
150.4
52.0
35.5
37.7
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other deposits
85.4
150.4
52.0
35.5
37.7
Claims on depository corporations
1,423.8
1,569.0
1,691.6
1,772.5
1,812.5
Сurrency
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.2
Deposits
1,167.1
1,230.1
1,226.0
1,229.8
1,249.5
Other claims
256.5
338.6
465.4
542.5
562.8
Claims on other sectors
139.7
205.1
183.5
204.6
210.0
Claims on public nonfinancial corporations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Claims on other nonfinancial corporations
139.7
205.1
183.5
204.6
210.0
Claims on other resident sectors
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
2.6
1.5
2.3
2.7
3.4
Insurance technical reserves
2,320.8
2,486.6
2,597.3
2,709.5
2,762.3
Net equity of households in life insurance reserves
803.7
887.2
922.8
956.8
979.6
Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims
1,517.0
1,599.4
1,674.5
1,752.8
1,782.7
Shares and other equity
1,804.0
1,887.5
1,883.0
1,887.2
1,887.0
Other items (net)
-1,320.2
-1,323.9
-1,322.9
-1,308.9
-1,296.7
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.