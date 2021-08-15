Greetings to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“India’s achievements in the economy, social and other areas are universally recognised. Your country justifiably enjoys great respect in the global arena and plays an important part in resolving current issues on the international agenda.

We value the privileged, strategic partnership relations we maintain between our countries. I am confident that the further stepping up of the entire set of constructive Russia-India relations fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with strengthening stability and security at the regional and global levels.”

MIL OSI