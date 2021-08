Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The decoration was awarded for bravery, courage and commitment while extinguishing wildfires in the Republic of Turkey.

The Order of Courage was conferred posthumously to Lieutenant Colonel Vladislav Berkutov, Lieutenant Colonel Vadim Karasev, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Kuznetsov, Senior Lieutenant Nikolai Omelchenko, and Senior Sergeant Yury Chubarov.

MIL OSI