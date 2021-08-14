Telephone conversation with Gavrilenko family awarded Order of Parental Glory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Gavrilenko family from Nadym, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, one of the families with many children that has been awarded the Order of Parental Glory in 2021 and arrived in the Krasnodar Territory for a holiday at the President’s invitation.

In Sochi, Gennady Gavrilenko, Oksana Gavrilenko and their children have enjoyed a tour and leisure programme, which included visiting the Rosa Khutor Alpine Ski Resort, Riviera Park, and the dolphinarium. The family also took a boat tour and visited the Imereti coastal cluster, which hosted some events of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, including autodrome competitions.

The President asked the family members about their impressions of their holiday, and expressed the hope that they will continue to enjoy themselves during this trip.

MIL OSI