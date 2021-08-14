Greetings on Sports and Fitness Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Today, we see an increasing number of people of different ages, professions and interests who choose an active lifestyle and promote the traditions of mass physical fitness. Physical activity strengthens health, builds character, teaches to overcome obstacles and pursue goals, and brings the joy of victory and friendly communication.

For everyone to engage in their favourite physical activity, it is important to prioritise creating accessible, convenient and high-quality sports infrastructure. All cities, towns and communities should have up-to-date specialised clubs, stadiums and swimming pools; efforts should be taken to upgrade school gyms and build sports grounds in courtyards. Coaches, mentors, instructors and teachers – all those involved in the sports sector, true professionals who genuinely love their work – have an essential role to play in this regard.”

