Greetings on opening of 13th Elena Obraztsova International Competition for Young Opera Singers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that your project, conceived and implemented by Elena Obraztsova, is successfully progressing and serves to support the professional development of gifted young people, multiplying the legendary traditions of the Russian vocal school. The project also contributes to preserving the memory of this outstanding person, a true world opera star, a talented teacher and mentor.

I am confident that the current contest will also be a bright event in the cultural and public life of the northern capital and Russia and will give the organisers and guests a wonderful opportunity to hear the best works by Russian and foreign composers performed by beginning musicians, to enjoy the inimitable and inspiring atmosphere of the beautiful music festival.”

The 13th Elena Obraztsova International Competition for Young Opera Singers is held in St Petersburg on August 14–21.

MIL OSI