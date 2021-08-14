Condolences over Be-200 plane crash in Turkey

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister received instructions to nominate the servicemen who died in the Be-200 crash while they were extinguishing fires in the southeast of Turkey for state decorations posthumously.

The President’s message to the friends and loved ones of the Russian servicemen reads:

“The Russian servicemen, Be-200 crew members, alongside with Turkish specialists were taking part in a crucial humanitarian mission, protecting people’s lives as they fought the extensive wildfires in the Republic of Turkey. They worked in the toughest conditions and performed their human and professional duty until the end.

I understand that tragedy has come upon each family of the deceased. Please accept my sincere words of support. I am sure that the memory of these courageous people will be preserved forever both in Russia and in Turkey.”

Vladimir Putin also sent a message to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey . “Alongside the Turkish people, Russians are fighting the disaster that befell your country. This is why the painful loss of life unites us. I ask you to relate words of sympathy and support to the families of those who died. Let courage and strength remain with them in this difficult hour,” the Russian President’s message of condolences reads.

MIL OSI