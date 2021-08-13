Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of August 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators

01/01/2021

01/04/2021

01/06/2021

01/07/2021

01/08/2021

Net foreign assets

18,774.7

16,935.6

18,580.3

18,123.9

18,303.2

Claims on nonresidents

20,886.6

18,795.1

20,406.2

19,930.5

19,868.5

Monetary gold*

8,957.7

8,279.3

8,845.3

8,292.2

8,461.0

Foreign currency

24.9

24.6

24.3

427.8

423.8

Deposits

7,389.2

6,234.0

7,116.6

7,866.8

6,659.3

Securities other than shares

2,031.9

1,957.8

1,910.3

1,893.6

1,859.8

Loans

2,483.0

2,299.3

2,509.7

1,450.0

2,464.4

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Liabilities to nonresidents

2,112.0

1,859.5

1,825.9

1,806.6

1,565.3

Deposits

92.9

56.2

59.4

55.9

37.3

Loans

649.2

425.6

414.5

414.7

210.6

Securities other than shares

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other**

1,369.8

1,377.7

1,352.0

1,336.0

1,317.4

Net claims on general government

-14,217.9

-13,040.9

-14,032.3

-14,088.6

-14,261.0

Claims on general government

269.2

269.2

238.0

238.1

238.0

Securities other than shares

269.2

269.2

238.0

238.0

238.0

Other claims

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liabilities to general government

14,487.2

13,310.2

14,270.4

14,326.7

14,499.0

Deposits

14,487.1

13,309.6

14,269.8

14,326.1

14,499.0

Other liabilities

0.0

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.0

Claims on other depository corporations

2,209.2

2,218.5

1,947.9

2,100.8

2,125.1

Claims on other sectors

1,233.6

1,203.1

1,211.8

1,222.3

1,213.6

Claims on other financial organizations

1,074.7

1,042.9

1,049.3

1,048.9

1,039.6

Claims on public nonfinancial organizations

151.3

151.3

151.2

162.1

162.7

Claims on other nonfinancial organizations

7.1

8.5

10.9

10.8

10.9

Claims on natural persons

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Monetary base

11,478.0

11,521.9

11,157.0

11,275.0

11,135.3

Cash in circulation

4,124.0

4,140.0

4,198.4

4,317.3

4,489.0

Cash in other depository corporations’ offices

1,086.0

891.1

987.9

936.4

1,021.3

Required reserves

5,507.3

5,366.3

5,325.4

5,736.4

5,376.9

Other depository corporations’ deposits

663.2

1,119.3

630.6

278.3

180.9

Other sectors’ deposits

97.4

5.1

14.8

6.5

67.1

Securities other than shares included in Broad money

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other liabilities to other depository corporations

0.3

80.9

111.0

114.5

89.7

Deposits

0.0

74.0

98.2

100.8

81.3

Financial derivatives

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

0.3

6.9

12.8

13.7

8.4

Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money

1,953.9

1,996.3

1,957.5

1,949.8

1,950.7

Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money

55.9

67.0

28.2

42.6

54.8

Shares and other equity

-5,425.6

-6,070.5

-5,254.6

-5,801.2

-5,579.7

Other items (net)

-62.9

-279.3

-291.5

-222.3

-269.9

Other liabilities

8,837.4

8,156.3

7,792.3

9,114.1

8,741.1

Other assets

8,900.3

8,435.6

8,083.9

9,336.4

9,011.0

* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.

** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI