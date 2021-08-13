Non-residents step up OFZ purchases in secondary market

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In July, there was a record influx of non-residents to the Russian government debt market since February 2020. The amount of their nominal investments in the accounts of foreign depositories in the NSD increased by 169.2 billion rubles over the month.

On average, the OFZ yield curve declined by 14 bp. Despite a slight correction of the MOEX index at the end of July, during the month, the indicator again reached a new record high. In the foreign exchange segment of the Russian financial market, the situation remained generally calm.

More details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

Preview photo: Suzanne Tucker / Shutterstock / Fotodom

