Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, July 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2021
January
March
April
June
July
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
2.04
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
11.89
9.98
9.60
10.78
10.60
over 1 year
13.71
12.04
12.25
13.37
14.01
natural persons
demand
0.40
0.52
0.90
0.43
0.52
up to 1 year
18.31
17.94
16.07
16.88
17.47
over 1 year
11.98
14.66
14.82
15.84
16.09
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.45
11.87
12.34
12.90
13.27
over 1 year
10.85
10.84
11.53
12.08
12.06
natural persons
up to 1 year
8.54
8.55
8.61
8.99
9.00
over 1 year
9.23
10.29
11.37
11.63
12.00
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
0.19
–
–
up to 1 year
1.19
1.52
1.45
1.42
2.26
over 1 year
1.08
1.18
1.19
1.65
2.41
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.18
1.10
1.09
1.14
1.90
over 1 year
2.20
2.31
2.40
2.67
3.65
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
6.05
6.46
6.30
6.63
7.10
over 1 year
5.99
6.20
6.25
6.39
7.06
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
0.05
–
–
–
up to 1 year
0.84
1.03
1.05
1.30
2.11
over 1 year
1.08
1.15
1.04
1.49
1.76
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.13
1.05
1.05
1.07
1.83
over 1 year
2.11
2.05
2.01
2.19
3.35
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.35
6.12
5.86
5.93
6.37
over 1 year
4.47
5.02
5.16
4.84
5.49
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
0.05
–
–
up to 1 year
0.73
0.82
0.72
0.76
1.12
over 1 year
0.55
0.99
0.45
1.37
1.30
natural persons
demand
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.10
up to 1 year
0.84
0.76
0.76
0.74
1.37
over 1 year
1.19
1.23
1.14
1.35
2.90
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.86
5.89
over 1 year
5.57
5.65
5.39
5.64
6.42
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
0.20
–
–
up to 1 year
3.20
3.31
3.17
3.61
4.41
over 1 year
2.78
2.92
3.55
3.17
4.78
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.11
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
3.62
3.56
3.54
4.04
5.20
over 1 year
6.24
7.33
7.68
8.39
9.09
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
9.26
8.87
8.90
9.76
9.73
over 1 year
9.94
10.32
10.32
10.22
11.02
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.