Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, July 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2021

January

March

April

June

July

A. Average interest rates in BYN

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

2.04

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

11.89

9.98

9.60

10.78

10.60

over 1 year

13.71

12.04

12.25

13.37

14.01

natural persons

demand

0.40

0.52

0.90

0.43

0.52

up to 1 year

18.31

17.94

16.07

16.88

17.47

over 1 year

11.98

14.66

14.82

15.84

16.09

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.45

11.87

12.34

12.90

13.27

over 1 year

10.85

10.84

11.53

12.08

12.06

natural persons

up to 1 year

8.54

8.55

8.61

8.99

9.00

over 1 year

9.23

10.29

11.37

11.63

12.00

B. Average interest rates in foreign currency

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

0.19

–

–

up to 1 year

1.19

1.52

1.45

1.42

2.26

over 1 year

1.08

1.18

1.19

1.65

2.41

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.18

1.10

1.09

1.14

1.90

over 1 year

2.20

2.31

2.40

2.67

3.65

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

6.05

6.46

6.30

6.63

7.10

over 1 year

5.99

6.20

6.25

6.39

7.06

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

C. Average interest rates in US Dollars

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

0.05

–

–

–

up to 1 year

0.84

1.03

1.05

1.30

2.11

over 1 year

1.08

1.15

1.04

1.49

1.76

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.13

1.05

1.05

1.07

1.83

over 1 year

2.11

2.05

2.01

2.19

3.35

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.35

6.12

5.86

5.93

6.37

over 1 year

4.47

5.02

5.16

4.84

5.49

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

D. Average interest rates in Euro

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

0.05

–

–

up to 1 year

0.73

0.82

0.72

0.76

1.12

over 1 year

0.55

0.99

0.45

1.37

1.30

natural persons

demand

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.09

0.10

up to 1 year

0.84

0.76

0.76

0.74

1.37

over 1 year

1.19

1.23

1.14

1.35

2.90

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.86

5.89

over 1 year

5.57

5.65

5.39

5.64

6.42

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

0.20

–

–

up to 1 year

3.20

3.31

3.17

3.61

4.41

over 1 year

2.78

2.92

3.55

3.17

4.78

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.11

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

3.62

3.56

3.54

4.04

5.20

over 1 year

6.24

7.33

7.68

8.39

9.09

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

9.26

8.87

8.90

9.76

9.73

over 1 year

9.94

10.32

10.32

10.22

11.02

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

