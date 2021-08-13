Greetings to OstroVa National Patriotic Youth Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your promising and enlightening project holds a worthy place among other youth forums and brings together a team of active, dedicated and talented young men and women from many regions of Russia – those who sincerely strive to succeed in their chosen work and be useful to their Motherland, and who are ready to help address today’s challenges of the Russian Far East development.

It is important that the packed programme of the event will provide the participants with valuable experience and professional skills in various fields of activity, giving them a platform to present their ideas and enlist the support of their seniors.

I am sure that the forum will be held at a high level and will be remembered for its rewarding meetings and friendly, relaxed atmosphere.”

MIL OSI