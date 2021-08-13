Greetings to 2021 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“The 2020 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad was a huge success, bringing together thousands of people from all across the world, and praised by both experts and fans of this ancient intellectual game. I am truly delighted by the fact that this tradition is being continued with the opening of the second global online chess tournament today. Please accept my congratulations on this great occasion.

I am convinced that this Olympiad will meet the highest standards in terms of both its organisation and the level of competition, making a substantial contribution to unlocking the potential of online chess, while also promoting the development of cutting-edge information technologies and offering new unique opportunities to the participants in this tournament and its spectators. Besides, holding this event in these challenging times will help to ensure that the schedule of chess tournaments remains as packed and busy as ever.”

MIL OSI