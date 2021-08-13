Greetings on 20th anniversary of Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Founded in 2001, the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network is rightly known to be a modern, reliable and socially responsible communications company. Thanks to your competence and eagerness to develop professional traditions and explore new opportunities, the world’s largest digital television network was created in Russia. This ambitious and important project delivers twenty federal channels and a whole variety of regional programmes to homes all over our huge country.”

