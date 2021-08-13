Broad Money Supply as of August 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2021

01/04/2021

01/06/2021

01/07/2021

01/08/2021

1. Cash in circulation – М0

4,124.0

4,140.0

4,198.4

4,317.3

4,489.0

2. Transferable deposits

6,159.3

5,536.5

5,772.1

6,164.2

6,093.2

2.1. Natural persons

2,845.6

2,674.1

2,797.1

3,064.5

3,277.7

2.2. Legal entities^

3,313.7

2,862.4

2,975.0

3,099.7

2,815.5

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,283.4

9,676.5

9,970.6

10,481.5

10,582.2

3. Other deposits

9,180.7

9,391.6

9,528.9

9,544.5

9,205.7

3.1. Natural persons

4,532.6

4,678.3

4,611.5

4,605.9

4,652.2

3.2. Legal entities^

4,648.2

4,713.4

4,917.4

4,938.6

4,553.5

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

19,464.1

19,068.2

19,499.5

20,026.0

19,787.9

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,352.1

1,442.0

1,579.1

1,670.6

1,560.3

Ruble money supply – M2*

20,816.2

20,510.2

21,078.7

21,696.6

21,348.2

5. Deposits in foreign currency

28,375.3

28,810.1

27,223.4

26,325.0

25,726.2

5.1. Transferable deposits

9,595.5

10,083.6

9,334.8

9,171.7

8,741.3

5.1.1. Natural persons

3,120.7

3,403.5

3,295.3

3,140.5

3,027.5

5.1.2. Legal entities^

6,474.8

6,680.1

6,039.4

6,031.2

5,713.7

5.2. Other deposits

18,779.8

18,726.5

17,888.6

17,153.3

16,985.0

5.2.1. Natural persons

11,965.2

11,648.9

10,712.3

10,172.8

9,846.7

5.2.2. Legal entities^

6,814.6

7,077.7

7,176.3

6,980.6

7,138.3

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,509.3

1,485.2

1,423.0

1,396.7

1,449.2

7. Precious metals deposits

99.8

91.1

62.8

59.2

59.9

Broad money – M3

50,800.7

50,896.6

49,787.8

49,477.5

48,583.6

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,002.9

10,978.6

10,747.9

10,400.2

10,247.4

Natural persons

5,849.8

5,736.0

5,530.3

5,259.6

5,128.1

Legal entities^

5,153.1

5,242.6

5,217.6

5,140.6

5,119.3

1. Transferable deposits

3,720.8

3,842.5

3,685.4

3,623.5

3,481.9

1.1. Natural persons

1,210.1

1,297.0

1,301.0

1,240.7

1,206.0

1.2. Legal entities^

2,510.7

2,545.6

2,384.4

2,382.8

2,275.9

2. Other deposits

7,282.1

7,136.1

7,062.5

6,776.8

6,765.6

2.1. Natural persons

4,639.7

4,439.0

4,229.3

4,018.9

3,922.2

2.2. Legal entities^

2,642.4

2,697.1

2,833.2

2,757.8

2,843.4

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

585.3

566.0

561.8

551.8

577.3

Precious metals deposits, USD m

38.7

34.7

24.8

23.4

23.8

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

